Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys 104 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $483,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $553,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,703,794 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce stock opened at $166.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.27, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.64 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.95.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

