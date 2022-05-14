Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.30.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

