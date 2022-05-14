Luby’s, Inc. (LUB) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on May 24th

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE LUB opened at $1.95 on Friday. Luby’s has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Luby’s by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Luby’s by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Luby’s by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Luby’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Luby’s by 4,836.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 22,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Luby's, Inc is in the process of liquidation of its remaining assets. Previously, it provided restaurant services in the United States. As of November 19, 2021, the company operated 18 casual dining restaurants; and owned 24 properties. It also operated four Fuddruckers locations; and 14 Luby's cafeterias.

