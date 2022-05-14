L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on L’Oréal from €450.00 ($473.68) to €420.00 ($442.11) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on L’Oréal from €339.00 ($356.84) to €350.00 ($368.42) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on L’Oréal from €410.00 ($431.58) to €421.00 ($443.16) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale cut L’Oréal from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from €458.00 ($482.11) to €339.00 ($356.84) in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on L’Oréal from €260.00 ($273.68) to €282.00 ($296.84) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $342.38.

OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $63.96 and a 52 week high of $97.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.8681 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%.

L’Oréal Company Profile (Get Rating)

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L’Oréal (LRLCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.