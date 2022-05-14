Loopring [NEO] Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $30.00 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (LRN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinMex, Switcheo Network and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.87 or 0.00533854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00037682 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,970.52 or 2.09559139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Gate.io, CoinMex, IDAX and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

