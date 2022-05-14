Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Short Interest Update

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,100 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the April 15th total of 658,700 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Longeveron stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,176. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $167.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of -2.05. Longeveron has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 61.46% and a negative net margin of 1,305.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Longeveron will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Longeveron in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Joshua Hare sold 19,922 shares of Longeveron stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913,341 shares in the company, valued at $79,133,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Longeveron in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Longeveron by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Longeveron by 272.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Longeveron in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Longeveron in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

