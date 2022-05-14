loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Downgraded by JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of loanDepot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of loanDepot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of loanDepot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.79.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $736.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). loanDepot had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.50%. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.52%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,000 shares of company stock worth $796,500.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in loanDepot by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

