LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Holdings Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 36,417 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,441,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,835,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,298,000 after acquiring an additional 907,640 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,164,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,786,000 after buying an additional 749,807 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,964,000 after buying an additional 675,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in LKQ by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,948,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,997,000 after buying an additional 669,277 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $51.09 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average is $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.81%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

In related news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

