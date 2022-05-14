LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $65.05 on Friday. LivaNova has a one year low of $58.18 and a one year high of $93.89. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.71.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,634.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $470,316 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in LivaNova by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

