LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.
NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $65.05 on Friday. LivaNova has a one year low of $58.18 and a one year high of $93.89. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.26.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,634.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $470,316 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in LivaNova by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
