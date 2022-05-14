LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Major Shareholder Laurence W. Lytton Acquires 1,375,000 Shares

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton bought 1,375,000 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,926,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,478.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LiqTech International stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.89.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 60.89%. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LiqTech International by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 304,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LiqTech International by 34.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in LiqTech International by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP raised its stake in LiqTech International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,170,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 10.4% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIQT. Zacks Investment Research raised LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

