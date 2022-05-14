Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) rose 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 5,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,667,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

LILM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lilium presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

Get Lilium alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lilium during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $5,159,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Lilium by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,072,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,240,000 after buying an additional 366,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $5,255,000. 11.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.