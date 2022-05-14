LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.19

Shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.19 and traded as low as $1.05. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 75,891 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $128.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

LightInTheBox ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $113.15 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LightInTheBox by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.