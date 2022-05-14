Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $51.53 on Thursday. Light & Wonder has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.78.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.55. Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Light & Wonder will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Light & Wonder (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.