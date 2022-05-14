Lido DAO Token (LDO) Hits Market Capitalization of $289.64 Million

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $289.64 million and $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.39 or 0.00549477 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,754.08 or 2.10247533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00036632 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008627 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

