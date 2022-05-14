Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by Sycale Advisors NY LLC

Sycale Advisors NY LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,078 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises about 2.3% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,175,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,928,000 after purchasing an additional 29,574 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 790,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 45.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,402,000 after acquiring an additional 121,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,974,000 after acquiring an additional 88,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDA traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.59. The company had a trading volume of 282,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,095. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $188.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 99.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBRDA. TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

