LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.80.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $99.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.64 and a 200-day moving average of $125.99. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $87.92 and a 52 week high of $185.00.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.53. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $546.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Maria Renna Sharpe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.79 per share, for a total transaction of $117,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LGI Homes by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 60,088 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,950,000 after acquiring an additional 350,389 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LGI Homes (Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.