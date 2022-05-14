LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.80.
Shares of LGIH stock opened at $99.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.64 and a 200-day moving average of $125.99. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $87.92 and a 52 week high of $185.00.
In other LGI Homes news, Director Maria Renna Sharpe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.79 per share, for a total transaction of $117,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LGI Homes by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 60,088 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,950,000 after acquiring an additional 350,389 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LGI Homes (Get Rating)
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
