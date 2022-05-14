Leverj Gluon One Day Trading Volume Hits $124.00 (L2)

Leverj Gluon (L2) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, Leverj Gluon has traded up 152.4% against the US dollar. Leverj Gluon has a market capitalization of $716,291.50 and approximately $124.00 worth of Leverj Gluon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Leverj Gluon coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Leverj Gluon Coin Profile

Leverj Gluon’s total supply is 842,535,023 coins and its circulating supply is 309,523,721 coins. Leverj Gluon’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Leverj Gluon is https://reddit.com/r/Leverj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Leverj Gluon is www.leverj.io . Leverj Gluon’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

Leverj Gluon Coin Trading

