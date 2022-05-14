Lee Capital Holdings LLC Buys 1,170 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.1% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $253,727,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after buying an additional 1,172,815 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in PayPal by 38.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after buying an additional 950,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $179,152,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $3.69 on Friday, hitting $77.98. The stock had a trading volume of 467,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,661,222. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.33 and a 200 day moving average of $148.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.83 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

