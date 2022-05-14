Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.08

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.08 and traded as low as $28.22. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

LRCDF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Europe assumed coverage on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$46.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.