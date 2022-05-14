Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stake Trimmed by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after buying an additional 529,738 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 26.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 959 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $53,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 3,982 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $254,290.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 378,273 shares of company stock worth $20,817,555. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.69. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

