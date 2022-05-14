Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Sets New 52-Week Low at $129.53

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$129.53 and last traded at C$129.53, with a volume of 2059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$133.02.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85. The firm has a market cap of C$406.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$141.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$151.14.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.