Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Down 54.6% in April

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the April 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of LSRCY stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $26.82. 137,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,576. Lasertec has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $62.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02.
