LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Lowers Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target to $67.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RETA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.13.
Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $893.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $43.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $153.41.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.