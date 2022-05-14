LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Lowers Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target to $67.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RETA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $893.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $43.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,650.72% and a negative return on equity of 137.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

