La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

LZB has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered La-Z-Boy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of LZB opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.99. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $571.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.70 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after acquiring an additional 40,196 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 32,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 506,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after acquiring an additional 308,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,629,000 after acquiring an additional 233,569 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

