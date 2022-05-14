L2 Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,598,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,483. The company has a market cap of $154.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.72. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.19 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

