L2 Asset Management LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,641 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,584 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,032 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $199,095,000 after acquiring an additional 198,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $183,137,000 after acquiring an additional 107,978 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,898,516 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $181,343,000 after acquiring an additional 379,303 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,867,910 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $180,210,000 after acquiring an additional 265,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tapestry from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.51. 6,160,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,982,577. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $48.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

