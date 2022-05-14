L2 Asset Management LLC Invests $368,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 50,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.72. 16,166,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,885,330. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $284.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $2,977,684.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 667,137 shares of company stock valued at $42,579,677 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.