Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNUT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Krispy Kreme stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.21.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 482.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

