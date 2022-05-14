Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNUT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.57.
Krispy Kreme stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.21.
In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 482.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.
About Krispy Kreme (Get Rating)
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Krispy Kreme (DNUT)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.