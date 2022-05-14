Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $67.00.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. The business had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 52.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 51,041 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,247,000 after purchasing an additional 88,296 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,474,000 after purchasing an additional 63,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

