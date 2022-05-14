Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) PT Raised to 1,195.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,040.00 to 1,195.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Komercní banka, a.s. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMERF opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.16.

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

