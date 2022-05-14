Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Update

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KOTMY traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.05. 11,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,463. Koito Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.64.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Koito Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

