KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Citigroup

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KNBE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.94.

NASDAQ KNBE opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -150.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37. KnowBe4 has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.79 million. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $304,353.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $709,738. Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNBE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in KnowBe4 by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

