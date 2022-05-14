KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KNBE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.94.

NASDAQ KNBE opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -150.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37. KnowBe4 has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.79 million. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $304,353.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $709,738. Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNBE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in KnowBe4 by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About KnowBe4 (Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.