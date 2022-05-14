KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Citigroup

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KNBE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.94.
NASDAQ KNBE opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -150.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37. KnowBe4 has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $36.67.
In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $304,353.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $709,738. Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNBE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in KnowBe4 by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
About KnowBe4 (Get Rating)
KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.
