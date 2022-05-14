KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $241,793,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 699.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,761,000 after acquiring an additional 294,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 30.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,111,000 after acquiring an additional 249,580 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after acquiring an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,056,000 after acquiring an additional 218,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock traded up $20.82 on Friday, reaching $336.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,982,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,164. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KLA from $402.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

