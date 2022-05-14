Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $206.49 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $245.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.33.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,436,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $525,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at $67,196,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,149 shares of company stock worth $2,268,964 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 42.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

