Kinross Gold Co. (KGC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on June 16th

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the mining company on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

Kinross Gold has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kinross Gold to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $4.16 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

KGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378,116 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 209,814 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 25,822 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,210 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.