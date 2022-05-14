Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives $209.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.22.

Several research firms have commented on KXSCF. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at $106.25 on Wednesday. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of $99.55 and a 1 year high of $180.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.72.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.