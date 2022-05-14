Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KRYPF remained flat at $$2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,855. Kerry Properties has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kerry Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

