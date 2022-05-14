KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of KemPharm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of KMPH stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70. KemPharm has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 29.86% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, analysts expect that KemPharm will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPH. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of KemPharm by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

