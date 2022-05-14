Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Up 131.2% in April

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,400 shares, a growth of 131.2% from the April 15th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 791,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $457,718.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 60,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 462,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,189. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

