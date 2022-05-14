Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Katapult Holdings Inc. is an e-commerce focused financial technology company. It provides an omnichannel lease-purchase platform, providing alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. Katapult Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinServ Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Loop Capital lowered Katapult from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Katapult stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. 705,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market cap of $133.09 million, a P/E ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 0.18. Katapult has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a net margin of 2.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Katapult will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Katapult by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Katapult by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Katapult by 547.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Katapult by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

