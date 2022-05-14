Katalyo Trading 36% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 36% lower against the dollar. Katalyo has a total market cap of $369,364.40 and approximately $102,368.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.0345 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.48 or 0.00549530 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,050.83 or 2.15161447 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00034665 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

