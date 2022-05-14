Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.79

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.79 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.71 ($0.03). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 194,926 shares.

The company has a market cap of £2.06 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.78.

Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile (LON:KDR)

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the Kuopio-Kaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

