KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Holdings Boosted by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,332,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335,856 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 4.40% of KAR Auction Services worth $83,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,127,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 29.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

NYSE KAR traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $13.58. 1,608,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,410. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Mark Howell purchased 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Kelly purchased 45,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $602,049.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 274,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,211.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 161,258 shares of company stock worth $2,115,950. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

KAR Auction Services Profile (Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.