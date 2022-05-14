Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Kaleyra from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN:KLR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. 578,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,593. The company has a market capitalization of $135.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.55. Kaleyra has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $90.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $334,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avi S. Katz sold 22,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $153,125.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,061 shares of company stock worth $904,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the fourth quarter valued at $16,271,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 311,229 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 4th quarter worth about $3,018,000. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,567,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after acquiring an additional 280,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 430,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 260,238 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

