K92 Mining Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$67.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.55 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KNT. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.29.

K92 Mining stock opened at C$8.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.69. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$10.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.48.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

