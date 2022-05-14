JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Decreased by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.09. 10,443,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,563,485. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $115.37 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $349.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

