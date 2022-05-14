JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,569,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,390,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,427,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.69.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,080. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.53 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.40. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

