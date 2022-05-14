JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.91 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 7.69% of iShares MBS ETF worth $1,914,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.28. 1,635,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,578. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $108.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.148 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

