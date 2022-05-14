JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€3.60” Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.79) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($2.95) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.32) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.74) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.37) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.50 ($3.68) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.94 ($3.09) on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.20 ($2.32) and a fifty-two week high of €3.02 ($3.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion and a PE ratio of 42.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is €2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.53.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

