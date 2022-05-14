Joseph Group Capital Management Takes Position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Sotera Health by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

NYSE:SHC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.55. 717,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,893. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Sotera Health has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 0.37.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

